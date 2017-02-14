版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 02:17 BJT

BRIEF-Causeway Capital Management reports 6.43 percent passive stake in Verifone Systems as of December 31, 2016

Feb 14 Causeway Capital Management LLC

* Causeway Capital Management LLC reports a 6.43 percent passive stake in Verifone Systems Inc as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lH2I0K] Further company coverage:
