BRIEF-Causeway Capital Management reports 6.43 percent passive stake in Verifone Systems as of December 31, 2016

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Causeway Capital Management LLC
* Causeway Capital Management LLC reports a 6.43 percent passive stake in Verifone Systems Inc as of December 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lH2I0K] Further company coverage:
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)