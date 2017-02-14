版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings LLC reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Gigamon Inc

Feb 14 Gigamon Inc :

* Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Gigamon Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2knhPfn) Further company coverage:
