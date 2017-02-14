BRIEF-Tiger Global Management takes share stake Facebook, Fiat Chrysler - SEC filing

Feb 14 Tiger Global Management:

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 366,800 shares in Facebook Inc - SEC filing

* Tiger Global Management takes share stake of 52.7 million shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV

* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fQsbxH)