公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 04:04 BJT

BRIEF-First Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing

Feb 14 First Bancorp

* First Bancorp files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2l5k6ZM) Further company coverage:
