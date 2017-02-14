版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Bard Associates Inc reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Cemtrex as of Jan. 20, 2017 - SEC filing

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* Bard Associates, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in Cemtrex Inc as of January 20, 2017 - sec filing Source text - (bit.ly/2ku81vr) Further company coverage:
