BRIEF-Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 pct passive stake in Investar Holding

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc reports 7.3 percent passive stake in Investar Holding Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kQ7sj1
