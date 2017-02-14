版本:
2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund reports 5.7 pct stake in Tecogen - SEC filing

Feb 14 Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund LP:

* Michaelson Capital Special Finance Fund LP reports 5.7 percent stake in Tecogen Inc as of Feb. 10 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2lgMGJZ) Further company coverage:
