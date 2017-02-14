版本:
BRIEF-Mark D. Burish reports 8.9 percent stake in sonic Foundry Inc as of Feb. 14, 2017 - SEC filing

Feb 14 (Reuters) -

* Mark D. Burish reports 8.9 percent stake in sonic Foundry Inc as of February 14, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2kHlUXS) Further company coverage:
