BRIEF-Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Alphabet, Marathon Petroleum

Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC:

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Alphabet Inc - SEC filing

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Kate Spade & Co

* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kudAdq) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fMRPEO)