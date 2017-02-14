BRIEF-Jana Partners takes sole share stake in Bristol-Myers, Cognizant

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.9 million shares in Bristol-Myers - SEC filing
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 3.2 million shares in Salesforce.com Inc
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in US Foods Holding Corp
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Graphic Packaging Holding Co
* Jana Partners LLC - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kudAdq) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fMRPEO)
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)