BRIEF-Analog Devices announces 7 pct increase in quarterly cash dividend

Feb 14 Analog Devices Inc

* Analog Devices announces 7 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 per share; represents annual dividend of $1.80 per share

* Increases quarterly dividend by 7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
