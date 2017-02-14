BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom, Arris International, Geo Group

Feb 14 Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Arris International PLC - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 1.5 million Class A shares in Fred's inc

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Geo Group Inc

* Greenlight Capital Inc - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi3bU

Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi1Rk