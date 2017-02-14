BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes in Facebook, ups in T Mobile and Alphabet

Feb 14 Facebook Inc

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in facebook inc of 353,686 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in herbalife ltd

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in t mobile us inc to 685,700 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in alphabet inc by 59.1 percent to 20,200 class c shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in whirlpool corp by 25.7 percent to 58,700 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in activision blizzard inc

* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in celgene corp of 3,500 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in cigna corporation to 36,902 shares from 13,000 shares

* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in steel dynamics inc to 47,369 shares from 16,996 shares

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in encana corp

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHSLju Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lHPn8k