BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes in Facebook, ups in T Mobile and Alphabet

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Facebook Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in facebook inc of 353,686 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in herbalife ltd
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in t mobile us inc to 685,700 shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in alphabet inc by 59.1 percent to 20,200 class c shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in whirlpool corp by 25.7 percent to 58,700 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in activision blizzard inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake in celgene corp of 3,500 shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in cigna corporation to 36,902 shares from 13,000 shares
* Soros Fund Management ups share stake in steel dynamics inc to 47,369 shares from 16,996 shares
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in encana corp
* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHSLju Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lHPn8k
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
