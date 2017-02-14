BRIEF-Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Apple, dissolves in Take Two Interactive Software

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Greenlight Capital Inc :
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc ups share stake in Apple Inc by 11.8 percent to 5.8 million shares
* Greenlight Capital Inc - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi3bU Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi1Rk
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
