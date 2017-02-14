BRIEF-Soros Fund Management takes share stake in Tata Motors, dissolves share stake in Coca Cola, Dunkin' Brands

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Soros Fund Management:
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Coca Cola Co - SEC filing
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 62,100 shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 19,600 Class A shares in Square Inc
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 40,000 shares in Delta Air Lines Inc
* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Intel Corp
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 75,000 sponsored ADRS in Tata Motors Ltd
* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHSLju)
Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHPn8k)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
