BRIEF-Scientific Games on Feb. 14 SCO's unit issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022

Feb 14 Scientific Games Corp

* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, sco's unit , issued $1.15 billion in aggregate principal amount of its 7.000% senior secured notes due 2022

* Scientific games corp - on february 14, 2017, company entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of october 18, 2013

* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 creates a new tranche of $3,291 million term loans under credit agreement due october 1, 2021

* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 reduces availability under credit agreement to $556.2 million through october 18, 2018 and $381.7 million thereafter

* Scientific games corp - amendment no. 2 extends termination date of revolving credit facility under credit agreement to october 18, 2020