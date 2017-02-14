BRIEF-Scana receives reaffirmation from Westinghouse regarding completion of new nuclear project

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 15 Scana Corp :
* Scana Corp - Scana receives reaffirmation from westinghouse regarding completion of VC Summer new nuclear project
* Scana Corp - SCE&G will continue to monitor WEC's ability to adhere to new schedule, as well as financial condition of WEC and Toshiba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services