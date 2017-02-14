版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Scana receives reaffirmation from Westinghouse regarding completion of new nuclear project

Feb 15 Scana Corp :

* Scana Corp - Scana receives reaffirmation from westinghouse regarding completion of VC Summer new nuclear project

* Scana Corp - SCE&G will continue to monitor WEC's ability to adhere to new schedule, as well as financial condition of WEC and Toshiba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
