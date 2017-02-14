BRIEF-Medovex Corp says entered into a unit purchase agreement with selected accredited investors

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 15 Medovex Corp
* Medovex Corp- on February 9 entered into a unit purchase agreement with selected accredited investors - sec filing
* Medovex Corp-pursuant to terms of unit purchase agreement,had right to sell in private placement minimum $3 million and up to a maximum of $5 million of units Source text - bit.ly/2lh8JjI Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)