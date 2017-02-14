版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:42 BJT

BRIEF-Medovex Corp says entered into a unit purchase agreement with selected accredited investors

Feb 15 Medovex Corp

* Medovex Corp- on February 9 entered into a unit purchase agreement with selected accredited investors - sec filing

* Medovex Corp-pursuant to terms of unit purchase agreement,had right to sell in private placement minimum $3 million and up to a maximum of $5 million of units Source text - bit.ly/2lh8JjI Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐