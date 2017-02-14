版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Renaissance Technologies reports 6.2 pct passive stake in Civeo

Feb 15 Civeo Corp :

* Renaissance Technologies LLC reports 6.20 percent passive stake in civeo corp as of February 10, 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2kHxXo6 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐