BRIEF-Trian Fund Management takes stake in P&G of 6.4 mln shares

Feb 14 Trian Fund Management:

* Takes stake in Procter & Gamble of 6.4 million shares - SEC filing Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNsZGt Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNzjxS

