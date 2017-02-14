BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management raises sole share stake in Chipotle

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Pershing Square Capital Management LP:
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP raises sole share stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc to 2.9 million shares from 554,213 shares
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Valeant Pharma by 16.1 percent to 18.11 million shares - SEC filing
* Pershing square capital management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2legxTO Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fs347t
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
