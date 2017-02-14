版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-Immunomedics issued statement in response to lawsuit filed on Feb. 13 by Venbio Select Advisor

Feb 14 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics inc - issued statement in response to lawsuit filed on february 13, 2017 by venbio select advisor llc

* "immunomedics intends to vigorously defend itself on behalf of its stockholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐