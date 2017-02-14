版本:
BRIEF-Cynosure agrees to termination fee of $57.7 mln for Hologic deal

Feb 15 Cynosure Inc :

* Hologic - upon termination of deal under specified circumstances Cynosure has agreed to pay co termination fee of about $57.7 million Source text - bit.ly/2kuOElN Further company coverage:
