2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Marin Software to reduce board to seven directors from eight - SEC filing

Feb 14 Marin Software Inc

* Marin Software Inc - board approved a reduction in authorized number of directors of board from eight to seven - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2lNe0xa) Further company coverage:
