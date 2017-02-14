版本:
中国
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Allergan says Goldman Sachs Group reported 6.3 pct passive stake in co as of Dec. 31 - SEC filing

Feb 14 Allergan Plc

* The Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports 6.3 percent passive stake in Allergan Plc as of dec. 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2knWz9s) Further company coverage:
