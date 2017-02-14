版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:55 BJT

BRIEF-Molina Healthcare to receive $75 mln termination fee following Aetna ending Humana merger

Feb 14 Molina Healthcare Inc

* Molina Healthcare - as result of Aetna ending Humana merger and plan to sell medicare advantage assets to Molina, Molina will get $75 million as termination fee Source text: (bit.ly/2knLvt2) Further company coverage:
