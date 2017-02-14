版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Owens & Minor sets quarterly dividend of $0.2575/shr

Feb 15 Owens & Minor Inc :

* Owens & Minor approves 1st quarter 2017 dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.2575 per share

* Owens & Minor Inc - new dividend represents an increase of 1.0 pct over prior quarter's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
