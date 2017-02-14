版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 03:20 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney says will invest about $386 mln in Georgia facility

Feb 14 Pratt & Whitney

* Pratt & Whitney says will invest approximately $386 million in its Columbus, Georgia, facility

* Pratt & Whitney says investment to increase production of parts and maintenance services and to reduce costs for new and existing engine programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
