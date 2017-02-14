BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Amazon.com, cuts in Etsy

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Tiger Global Management
* Tiger global management ups share stake in amazon.com inc by 2.9 percent to 1.4 million shares
* Tiger global management cuts share stake in mastercard incorporated by 44.7 percent to 1.1 million class a shares
* Tiger global management cuts share stake in charter communications inc by 29.9 percent to 2.3 million class a shares
* Tiger global management cuts share stake in etsy inc by 15.3 percent to 8.7 million shares
* Tiger global management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fQsbxH)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)