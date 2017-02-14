BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Amazon.com, cuts in Etsy

Feb 14 Tiger Global Management

* Tiger global management ups share stake in amazon.com inc by 2.9 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Tiger global management cuts share stake in mastercard incorporated by 44.7 percent to 1.1 million class a shares

* Tiger global management cuts share stake in charter communications inc by 29.9 percent to 2.3 million class a shares

* Tiger global management cuts share stake in etsy inc by 15.3 percent to 8.7 million shares

* Tiger global management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3) Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fQsbxH)