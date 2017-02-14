BRIEF-Jana Partners dissolves stake in Twitter, Viacom and Priceline

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Twitter - sec filing
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 633,101 shares in Yum Brands
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Viacom Inc
* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Yahoo Inc to 2.0 million shares from 199,070 shares
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Priceline Group Inc
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Mondelez International Inc
* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Nuvasive Inc to 1.8 million shares from 80,744 shares
* Jana Partners LLC - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kudAdq Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)