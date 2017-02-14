BRIEF-Jana Partners dissolves stake in Twitter, Viacom and Priceline

Feb 14 Jana Partners LLC

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Twitter - sec filing

* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake of 633,101 shares in Yum Brands

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Viacom Inc

* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Yahoo Inc to 2.0 million shares from 199,070 shares

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Priceline Group Inc

* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Mondelez International Inc

* Jana Partners LLC ups sole share stake in Nuvasive Inc to 1.8 million shares from 80,744 shares

* Jana Partners LLC - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2kudAdq Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fMRPEO