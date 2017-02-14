BRIEF-Enerjex Resources reaches agreement to eliminate secured indebtedness and announces senior management changes

Feb 14 Enerjex Resources Inc

* Enerjex Resources reaches agreement to eliminate secured indebtedness and announces senior management changes; company sets annual meeting date and announces intention to convert series a preferred stock

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Purchasing investors will forgive company's approximately $17.925 million of secured indebtedness

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Louis G. Schott has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer of company

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Schott's appointment follows resignation of Robert G. Watson Jr. as Chief Executive Officer

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Company would convey to purchasing investors all of Enerjex's oil and gas properties located in Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska

* Enerjex Resources Inc - Will pay to purchasing investors sum of $3.30 million