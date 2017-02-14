BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway ups share stake in United Continental Holdings, American Airlines

Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc dissolves share stake in Deere & Co - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 166.6 million shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 43.2 million shares in Southwest Airlines Co

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc ups share stake in United Continental Holdings to 29 million shares from 4.5 million shares

* Berkshire Hathaway more than doubles share stake in American Airlines Group Inc to 45.5 million shares

* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHHEam) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fOxkrd)