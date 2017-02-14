BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway ups share stake in United Continental Holdings, American Airlines

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc dissolves share stake in Deere & Co - SEC filing
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 166.6 million shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 43.2 million shares in Southwest Airlines Co
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc ups share stake in United Continental Holdings to 29 million shares from 4.5 million shares
* Berkshire Hathaway more than doubles share stake in American Airlines Group Inc to 45.5 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHHEam) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fOxkrd)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
