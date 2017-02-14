BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway increases stake in Apple to 57.4 mln shares

Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Increases share stake in Apple Inc to 57.4 million shares from 15.2 million shares -SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Verizon to 928 shares from 15 million shares -SEC filing

* Cuts share stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc by 89.3 percent to 1.4 million shares - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Now Inc

* Ups share stake in Delta Air Lines to 60 million shares from 6.3 million shares -SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of Dec. 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHHEam Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fOxkrd

Further company coverage: