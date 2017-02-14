版本:
中国
2017年 2月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices second STACR deal of 2017

Feb 14 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac prices second stacr deal of 2017

* Freddie Mac - priced a $752.5 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
