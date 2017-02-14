版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in United States Steel, Michael Kors

Feb 14 Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in United States Steel Corp - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd

* Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in General Motors Co by 22.5 percent to 13.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital Inc - Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi3bU

Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNi1Rk
