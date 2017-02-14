版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf says domination and profit and loss transfer agreement is now effective

Feb 15 Diebold Nixdorf Inc :

* Domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with Diebold Nixdorf AG is now effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
