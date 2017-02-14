BRIEF-Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Citigroup, Bank of America - SEC Filing

Feb 14 Appaloosa LP

* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in citigroup inc

* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in bank of america corp

* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in general motors co

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 4.8 million shares in pfizer inc

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 3.3 million shares in mylan n v

* Appaloosa lp takes share stake of 5.1 million adrs in teva pharmaceutical

* Appaloosa lp ups share stake in facebook inc by 47.0 percent to 2.2 million class a shares

* Appaloosa lp ups share stake in qualcomm inc by 55.6 percent to 1.4 million shares

* Appaloosa lp ups share stake in southwest airlines co by 106.4 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Appaloosa lp dissolves share stake in synchrony financial

* Appaloosa lp - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fSiJxx)