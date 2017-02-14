BRIEF-Appaloosa LP takes share stake in American Airlines, Comerica

Feb 14 Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1.3 million shares in American Airlines Group Inc

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 1.2 million shares in Comerica Inc - Sec Filing

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fSiJxx)