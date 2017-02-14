版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway takes share stake in Monsanto

Feb 14 Berkshire Hathaway Inc:

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc takes share stake of 8 million shares in Monsanto Co - SEC filing

* Change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lHHEam) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2fOxkrd)
