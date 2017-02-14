BRIEF-WEC Energy Group earnings in 2017 are expected to be in a range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 WEC Energy Group Inc
* WEC Energy Group Inc- Earnings in 2017 are expected to be in a range of $3.06 to $3.12 per share - SEC Filing
* WEC Energy Group Inc- for 2017, targeting earnings per share growth of 5-7 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: [bit.ly/2lenbJF] Further company coverage:
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)