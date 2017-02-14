版本:
2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Soros Fund Management dissolves stake in P&G, JC Penney - SEC filing

Feb 14 Soros Fund Management:

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Nordstrom - SEC filing

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Procter and Gamble Co

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in PepsiCo Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in Harley Davidson Inc

* Soros Fund Management dissolves share stake in J C Penney

* Soros Fund Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lHSLju

Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lHPn8k
