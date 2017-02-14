版本:
BRIEF-Midstates Petroleum announces year-end 2016 proved reserves of 177 million barrels of oil equivalent

Feb 14 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates petroleum announces year-end 2016 proved reserves of 177 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
