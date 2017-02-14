版本:
BRIEF-Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife, cuts in Freeport

Feb 14 Carl Icahn

* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Herbalife Ltd by 14.7 percent to 22.5 million shares - SEC filing

* Carl Icahn cuts shared share stake in Freeport-McMoran inc by 12.3 percent to 91.2 million class B shares

* Carl Icahn ups shared share stake in Hertz Global by 126.2 percent to 29.3 million shares

* Carl Icahn - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lNe9zR Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2lNxpNJ
