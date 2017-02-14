BRIEF-Starboard Value takes 1.1 mln share stake in Rockwell Collins

Feb 14 Starboard Value LP

* Starboard Value LP takes 1.1 million share stake in Rockwell Collins - SEC filing

* Starboard Value LP - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2lhbYaQ Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2l5PZ4J