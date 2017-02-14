版本:
BRIEF-Trian Fund Management cuts share stake in GE, Mondelez - SEC Filing

Feb 14 Trian Fund Management

* Trian fund management cuts share stake in general electric by 7.2% to 67.42 million shares

* Trian fund management cuts share stake in mondelez international inc by 7.9% to 44.23 million shares

* Trian fund management raises share stake in wendys co by 9.2% to 44.54 million shares

* Trian fund management - change in holdings are as of dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2lNAKfS) Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: (bit.ly/2lNi1Rs)
