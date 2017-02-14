BRIEF-Pershing Square dissolves sole share stake in Zoetis Inc

Feb 14 Pershing Square Capital Management

* Pershing Square Capital Management dissolves sole share stake in Zoetis Inc - SEC filing

* Pershing Square Capital Management - change in holdings are as of Dec 31, 2016 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Sept 30, 2016 Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: bit.ly/2legxTO Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016: bit.ly/2fs347t