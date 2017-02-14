BRIEF-Merck announces Epoch study of Verubecestat

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Merck & Co Inc :
* Merck announces epoch study of verubecestat for the treatment of people with mild to moderate alzheimer's disease to stop for lack of efficacy
* Merck & Co Inc - apecs study in people with prodromal alzheimer's disease to continue
* Merck & Co Inc - results from protocol 019 are expected in February 2019.
* Merck & Co Inc - Merck is stopping epoch study following recommendation of external data monitoring committee
* Merck & Co Inc says edmc noted that safety signals observed in study "are not sufficient to warrant stopping study 017"
* Merck - external data monitoring committee determined that there was "virtually no chance" of finding positive clinical effect in epoch study
* Merck & Co Inc says edmc recommended that protocol 019, also known as apecs, continue unchanged
* Merck & Co Inc - while co is "disappointed" that a benefit was not observed in epoch study, co's work continues with apecs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services