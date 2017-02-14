BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Scorpio Tankers Inc :
* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited
* Scorpio Tankers - Scorpio Services Holding Limited purchased aggregate of 650,000 common shares of co in open market at average price of $4.40/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services