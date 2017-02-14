版本:
2017年 2月 15日

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited

Feb 14 Scorpio Tankers Inc :

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited

* Scorpio Tankers - Scorpio Services Holding Limited purchased aggregate of 650,000 common shares of co in open market at average price of $4.40/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
