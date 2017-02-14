版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:11 BJT

BRIEF-Marriott amends bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing

Feb 14 Marriott International Inc :

* Marriott says board amended company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2lNmow3 Further company coverage:
