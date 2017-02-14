BRIEF-Marriott amends bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing

BRIEF-Inovio's HIV vaccine produces nearly 100 pct immune response rates in clinical study
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
Feb 14 Marriott International Inc :
* Marriott says board amended company's bylaws to implement proxy access - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2lNmow3 Further company coverage:
* Inovio HIV vaccine elicits nearly 100% immune response rates in a clinical study
* RADA Electronic Industries announces q1 2017 results: yoy revenue growth of 91pct; return to profitability
* Says launches Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by its information grid solution on Amazon Web Services