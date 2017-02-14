版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Halliburton to redeem senior notes due 2018 and 2019

Feb 15 Halliburton Co :

* Halliburton to redeem senior notes due 2018 and 2019

* Halliburton Co - will redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.90 pct senior notes due september 2018

* Halliburton Co - aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding is $1.4 billion

* Aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding is $1.4 billion

* Halliburton Co - redemption date for notes is March 15, 2017

* Halliburton Co - will also redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 6.15 pct senior notes due september 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐